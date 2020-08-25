Storms resulting in an estimated $1.3 million in damages to C.M. Eppes Middle School could keep some students off campus for most, if not all, of the school year.
The school, at 1100 S. Elm St., received extensive roof damage from Hurricane Isaias and subsequent storms earlier this month, prompting all seventh- and eighth-grade classes to be moved online.
Aaron Errickson, director of facilities for Pitt County Schools, told members of the Board of Education on Monday that repairs and improvements were expected to cost more than $2 million and to take eight months or longer to complete.
Matt Johnson, assistant superintendent of operations, said the district still is looking for a place to have in-person classes for seventh- and eighth-graders and hopes to have a location decided by Sept. 4. Sixth-graders are able to attend classes on campus.
Johnson said Immanuel Baptist and First Presbyterian churches, which are across the street from the school, and First Christian Church, located about 2 miles away on East 14th Street, have discussed allowing the school to use church facilities. But there are logistical and liability issues to resolve before the system settles on a location.
Sixteen Eppes classrooms, along with the media center, were damaged when a thunderstorm ripped off a temporary roof installed to protect the two-story building damaged by Isaias. The combination of the two storms ruined ceiling tiles and carpeting and left the second and first floors with water damage.
“Our insurance company has informed us that this will be their single largest claim from the storm,” Errickson said.
The $2 million project not only addresses the damage but also would include improvements such as new windows, LED lighting and a fire alarm upgrade. Johnson said the district may be required to install an elevator.
“This is going to be a huge task to do,” he said. “But we are hoping to incorporate some other things we wanted to do at Eppes while we’ve got this opportunity.”
Errickson said that factory shutdowns related to COVID-19 could extend the completion date by three months, which would mean that the building might not be ready until the 2021-22 school year.
Also at Monday’s board work session, Ridgewood Elementary School teacher Anissa Potter was named the Farm Bureau-Pitt County Schools Teacher of the Year. Northwest Elementary School teacher Elizabeth Burch-Patterson was runner-up for the award.
Potter, 48, a graduate of Peace College and East Carolina University, is a reading specialist. An educator for more than 25 years, the Plymouth native has spent more than two decades teaching for Pitt County Schools.
Burch-Patterson, 29, a Greenville native and graduate of the University of Mount Olive, has been teaching for four years.