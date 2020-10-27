WINTERVILLE — Following months of delay, a multi-million dollar plan for construction and renovation of A.G. Cox Middle School is poised to move forward.
The two-year project, which includes replacing a classroom area constructed in 1936, has been at a standstill since February. A month before schools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the plan was delayed due to unexpected costs.
Bids to complete the work were $17 million to $18 million, about $5 million more than anticipated, prompting the Board of Education to temporarily set aside school improvement plans. But the board is expected to approve the $12.2 million project as early as next week.
“We had five contractors this time, which was a change from the two we had last time, which helped us get costs down,” Matt Johnson, Pitt County Schools’ assistant superintendent of operations told members of the board at a workshop meeting last week. “It’s $500,000 to the better of what we were about to turn in as our estimate this year.”
In addition to the increased number of bids, Johnson said the estimated cost change is due, in part, to a redesign by the district’s architectural firm, Hite Associates. The new design includes the addition of a two-story building to replace a nearly 85-year-old classroom wing.
Plans include a new media center, science labs and office area, along with renovations of the remaining campus. The projected completion date is December 2022.
The district is set to hire Group 3 Management as general contractor for the project. The Lenoir County-based company previously rehabilitated the landmark Wright Brothers Memorial visitor center in Kitty Hawk and renovated Kinston’s Grainger Stadium.
Johnson told the board that the A.G. Cox campus, at 2657 Church St., will remain in use throughout the project.
“The new building will be constructed (first),” he said. “We’ll be able to move groups into the new building and will be able to go into the other sections of the building, bring them up to electrical, mechanical and lighting codes.”
The school was named after Winterville’s founder, who also served as mayor and Board of Education chairman. It was known as Winterville Academy and later Winterville High School before becoming a middle school. A school building erected around 1900 was razed in 1974, leaving the 1936 wing as the oldest structure on campus.
Planned renovations are designed to help address parking and traffic issues involving students boarding and leaving buses. New construction is expected to bring the school’s capacity from 800 to 950 students.
A.G. Cox’s current enrollment is 839 students. Of those, 446 are full-time virtual students. The rest alternate attending a week of classes on campus and a week of remote instruction.
Other projects
Also at the recent Board of Education workshop, the board heard an update on $4.8 million in capital improvement plan projects funded through restricted use of sales tax refunds.
They include the installation of interior cameras on 220 school buses and 60 activity buses at a cost of $1.5 million. The cameras, designed to monitor internal activity rather than traffic, will work in conjunction with the school’s security cameras. An additional $1.2 million is to be used to upgrade the camera system within the schools.
“Basically, when the bus pulls into the school yard, it will download that footage and save it inside on the server,” Johnson said.
The two projects should take about 18 months to complete. But Johnson said the district has been hoping to add the security cameras for years.
“We’ve at least got the funding and we’re moving forward with the bids,” he said. “I guess the bright spot would be that as technology has advanced we can get more per bus with what’s out there now ... things that weren’t going to be in the original (plan) five or six years ago.”
Other capital improvement projects include: $725,000 for fire alarm replacements at Bethel, Wellcome Middle, Wahl Coates Elementary and Falkland Elementary schools; $637,000 for electrical and HVAC upgrades at Wahl-Coates; and $275,000 for parking lot paving at Ayden Middle School. All three projects are scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2021.
An additional $425,000 project, to upgrade fire alarm systems at Wintergreen Intermediate and Ayden-Grifton, Farmville Central and J.H. Rose high schools, is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2022.