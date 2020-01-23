Law enforcement officials are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Greenville woman of $2,000 on Friday morning after she accepted a ride from him, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported on Wednesday.
According to a news release, Pitt County deputies responded to a call for assistance at the Kash and Karry located at the intersection of N.C. 903 South and Roundtree Road at 11:34 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered a 19-year-old woman who said she had been traveling in a vehicle with an unknown man when he robbed her.
The sheriff's office reported no weapon was displayed and non one was injured. Evidence was found identifying the suspect as Dmarcus Kendrall Hooks, 27, of Greenville.
Attempts to locate Hooks have been unsuccessful, the release said.
Hooks is wanted for second degree kidnapping and common law robbery. Anyone with information about this case and Hooks' whereabouts are asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office or Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers.
CrimeStoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of wanted persons. You can remain anonymous by calling 758-7777, or logging in at www.P3Tips.com or using the PsTips phone app.
KFC crash update
An employee who crashed into KFC located at 1998 Stantonsburg Road near Vidant Medical Center Tuesday morning remains hospitalized and is facing charges once he is released, a Greenville Police Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident took place at 10:34 a.m. and there were more than a dozen people inside the restaurant when the man drove his SUV into the back of the building.
A police report indicates the building sustained $6,000 in damages.
33 East shooting
A man who was shot on Jan. 15, while allegedly trying to rob a group of people at a student apartment complex, remains hospitalized and is facing charges, a Greenville Police Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday afternoon.
Greenville police said the suspected intruder, Charles Brandon Pearson, 21, attempted to rob several people inside Unit 204 at 33 East, a student housing complex across the street from Copper Beech Town Homes.
The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. Police department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said that Pearson was taken to Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries.
A person staying at the apartment, 18-year-old Abdulla Husham Hroub of Rocky Mount, also was shot. Hroub showed up at the emergency room later on Wednesday night with injuries to his arm.
Detectives believe Hroub’s injuries likely were accidental, Hunter said.
Evidence located at the scene suggests the incident was drug-related, police reported.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports on Jan.22 with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins,thefts
- 1900 block Manning Road, 4 p.m. Jan. 16: Gun valued at $399 stolen from an unlocked vehicle at home; case active.
Assaults
- 2900 block Ruth Drive, 6 p.m. Jan. 20: 35-year-old woman strangled by boyfriend/girlfriend; extent of injuries unknown; cleared by arrest.
Property damage
- 2200 block Vicky Lane, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 21: Mailbox sustained $100 in damages.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports on Jan.22 with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3300 block Evans Street, 11:08 p.m. Jan. 21: Clothing and electronics valued at $1,128 stolen from home; investigation ongoing.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 2 p.m. Jan. 21: Household goods and cosmetics valued at $49.56 stolen from Walmart; cleared by citation.
Assaults
- 2100 block West Arlington Boulevard, 6:40 p.m. Jan. 21: 23-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case inactive.
- 500 block Vance Street, 8 p.m. Jan. 21: 46-year-old man assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; minor injuries reported; investigation ongoing.
Property damage
- 700 block East Second Street, 1 p.m. Jan. 21: Home sustained $60 in unspecified damages; case inactive.
