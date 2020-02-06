A Greenville woman suffered serious lacerations to her hand and thumb while trying to break up a dog fight on Tuesday evening at the off-leash dog park on Ash Street in Greenville.
Greenville Police Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the 51-year-old woman was sent to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hunter said the woman was trying to stop her dog and another person's dog from fighting when she was bitten on the hand.
Hunter said no criminal charges are expected in the case and no further details were available.