A Greenville woman charged with driving while impaired was involved in a wreck and was found to be in possession of heroin, according to Pitt County court records and Greenville police reports.
Alison Renee Peacher, 24, of 405 A. South Pointe Drive, Winterville, was stopped at 11:51 a.m. on Feb. 5 near East 10th Street by the Greenville Police Department.
A plastic cut straw with white residue was seized from her vehicle and she was involved in a crash.
The crash report was not available. Her blood alcohol level was not available as a blood test was performed.
Seven other people were charged with driving while impaired, according to court records and law enforcement reports available between Feb. 2 and Feb. 9
In other cases, court documents indicate:
- Maurice Francis Barnes, 30, of 100 Kristin Drive, Apt. E4, Greenville, was stopped on Feb. 9 by the State Highway Patrol. The time and location of the stop were not available. He was observed speeding and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and slurred speech. He also mixed up letters of the alphabet. His blood alcohol level was not available.
- Anthony Donnell Batts, 25, of Haas Drive, Greenville, was stopped at 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 near N.C. 11 by the State Highway Patrol. Batts also was driving the wrong way on the roadway. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. He refused a breath test.
Aureliano Mateo Garcia, 53, of 615 Falconwood Drive, Grimesland, was stopped at 10 p.m. on Feb. 2 near N.C. 33 by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He also was observed swaying and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol level was 0.14.
- William Edward Heath, 54, of 9580 County Home Road, Ayden, was stopped at 6:36 p.m. on Feb. 4 near Tull Road by the State Highway Patrol. He was observed crossing the center line multiple times. He also had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and was combative. He refused a breath test and a blood test was administered.
- Andrew John Hriniak, 22, of 18355 The Commons Blvd., Cornelius, was stopped 12:53 a.m. on Feb. 9 near Brownlea Drive and First Street by the East Carolina University Police Department. He also ran a stop sign. He had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol on his breath.
- Toni Nicole Keys, 24, of 2201 Cherry Tree Lane, Winterville, was stopped at 11:04 p.m. on Feb. 3 near N.C. 43 and Cotton Field Road by the State Highway Patrol. She also was charged with child abuse and had an improperly restrained four-year-old child in the car. She also was driving 76 in a 55 mph zone. She had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on her feet. Her blood alcohol level was 0.10.
- Alex Michael Rogers, 24, of 4586 Dixon Road, Grimesland, was stopped on Feb. 8 near Black Jack-Simpson Road by the State Highway Patrol. The exact time of the stop was not available but his vehicle was seized at 12:34 a.m. He was driving with a suspended license and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He also drove his vehicle off the road to the left and crashed into a ditch. Rogers had red, glassy eyes and admitted to drinking.