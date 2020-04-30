More scholarship offerings will be available to deserving East Carolina University students thanks to a new endowment from the ECU Women’s Roundtable.
The organization focuses on service, leadership and philanthropy at ECU, in addition to building a community of women graduates. Since 2008, the Women’s Roundtable has awarded over $170,000 in scholarships. The new endowment for an Access scholarship will be the third established by the group or one of its board members, said Julie Wall, chair and 1996 alumna. It joins the Kay Chalk Women’s Roundtable Access Scholarship and the Kathy A. Taft Memorial Women’s Roundtable Access Scholarship. The group is also working to endow an Honors College scholarship, Wall said.
“These are need-based scholarships that without these funds, these Access students would not be able to go to college. In many cases these are first-generation college students. My hope for this endowment is that it recognizes the long-standing commitment the Women’s Roundtable board members and emeritae have to students and faculty at ECU,” Wall said.
An endowed scholarship can be established by making a minimum gift of $25,000. The most recent Access scholarship was endowed at the $125,000 level. When a scholarship is endowed, the original gift is invested in perpetuity. The earnings are then used to pay scholarships.
For freshman Allison Fulcher of New Bern, a Women’s Roundtable scholarship not only relieved some of the financial burden of attending college, but also gave her opportunities to grow and network. Women’s Roundtable Access scholars are invited to group events including the Incredible ECU Women Luncheon, Sister Talk Book Club and board of directors meetings.
Fulcher attended the 2019 Incredible ECU Women Luncheon in September. “It was such a special event recognizing amazing ECU women and their accomplishments. It meant a lot to be invited and meet some of the women behind ECU Women’s Roundtable and see how much they care about building up women on our campus and beyond,” she said.
“I am so beyond thankful for my scholarship and that I was even considered for it at all. I am also so thankful for my lovely donor, Kay Chalk, and the ECU Women’s Roundtable for supporting me financially and investing in me during my time at ECU. I am truly able to take advantage of the wonderful opportunities that are here for me at ECU and know that I am really being supported my university,” Fulcher said.
The organization’s mission is consistent with the university’s focus on student success and public service.
“For ECU to continue to make its footprint across North Carolina and our nation, it is imperative that we continue offering scholarship opportunities to all backgrounds of students. Through our Access and Honors College scholarships, we are able to promote our mission which is funding scholarships, building leadership and service capacity among women,” Wall said. “We are vested in the success of our students and the university.”
Bee receives Dean’s Early Career Award
ECU’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences has named Dr. Beth Bee, assistant professor of geography, planning and environment, recipient of the 2020 Dean’s Early Career Award.
“It is an enormous honor and great privilege to be recognized,” Bee said.
Established in 2015 through the generosity of Harriot College’s Dean’s Advancement Council, the award recognizes and rewards exceptional performance by tenure-track assistant professors. It represents the college’s breadth of faculty excellence in the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences and mathematics.
“Harriot College is the heartbeat of the university and a core element of innovation and scholarly excellence at ECU,” Bee said. “I enjoy working amongst such a talented group of scientists, historians and humanists and contributing not only to our collective ingenuity but also our broader mission to educate and prepare our students to be global citizens and change makers.”
Bee came to ECU in January 2014 and teaches courses in people, places and environments; gender, environment and development; geography of environmental resources; social justice and sustainability; and geographies of global climate change.
In addition to her teaching, Bee has served as the geography department’s writing liaison since 2014. She is an affiliate faculty and an executive committee member of both Harriot College’s international studies and gender studies programs, has served on ECU’s faculty welfare committee, and this past year was an ex-officio member of the teaching grants committee.
In her teaching, Bee likes to challenge students’ views.
“I really enjoy exposing students to new ways of thinking about their own environments and challenging them to think about the ways that gender, race, class and other social differences infuse everyday problems and solutions to environmental issues,” Bee said.
Bee appreciates how ECU also provides her with the ability to focus on her research interests.
“I relish the opportunity I have to interact with rural community members in Mexico and Nicaragua and to share their experiences and knowledge about environmental and agricultural change with others,” Bee said. “Their experiences, and particularly the ways that historical and structural marginalization shape these experiences, are often under acknowledged and invisible.”