Work has started on a greenway project that eventually will connect downtown Greenville to Moye Boulevard, according to a city news release.
Clearing is underway in advance of construction on South Tar River Greenway Phase 3-A, a 1-mile portion of greenway that will stretch from First Street Place Apartments, located next to the Green Street Bridge, to Nash Street along the Tar River.
Contractor Fred Smith Co. is expected to complete the $3.1-million project in spring 2021.
The greenway eventually will stretch to Moye Boulevard, following the addition of Phase 3-B. Details on Phase 3-B will be available at a later date.
The Phase 3-B section is being funded by part of a $15 million federal grant, called the BUILD grant, the city received in November.
The design and easement acquisition for this phase of the project has been completed, according to a Jan. 6 story in The Daily Reflector. It picks up at Colonial and Nash streets and continues under the Memorial Drive Bridge to the VA Clinic and Moye Boulevard, ending at its intersection with West Fifth Street. It will be a multi-use greenway with 200 feet of boardwalk and a 75-foot pedestrian bridge.
The city has about seven miles of greenway trails. The current greenway begins at the Greenville Town Common and winds its way through the university neighborhood along the Tar River before turning towards Green Springs Park where it becomes the Green Mill Run Greenway.
The Green Mill Run Greenway meanders along the creek through Elm Street Park to College Hill on the East Carolina University campus and extends from its terminus at Charles Boulevard to Evans Park on Arlington Boulevard. Trailhead locations are at Evans Street, Canterbury Road and the ECU Blount Recreational Sports Complex.