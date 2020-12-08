Artists who had asked to paint “Black Lives Do Matter” on First Street are moving ahead with a street mural that says “Unite Against Racism” as directed by the Greenville City Council.
White outlines for letters that will make up the street mural were painted sometime before Thursday with no announcement from the city that work was progressing. City spokesman Brock Letchworth said a news release is forthcoming.
All 18 artists who sought the city’s permission to paint the original mural are participating in the new project, said Randall Leach, an art teacher leading the effort. Each artist will paint a design of their choosing in one letter.
“We are going to do all we can do to do what is right by the group we’ve started,” Leach said.
The effort began earlier this year after a number of cities allowed groups to paint “Black Lives Matter” on major thoroughfares in response to the killing of black people by police.
Artists and their supporters were working with the city’s civic arts commission to move ahead with the project when the Greenville City Council adopted a rule that it must sign off on all public art projects. The council later established procedures that artists must follow to gain approval.
After the street mural project was presented, the council voted 4-3 to allow the artists to move forward only if they painted “Unite Against Racism.”
Leach and members of the artist group have been in discussion with city officials since the Nov. 9 vote.
“We’ve been in great constant communication leading up to the (Thanksgiving) break and after the break as well,” Leach said.
The group wants to show Greenville, Pitt County and others who view the mural that there is a wealth of local artistic talent.
He also hopes black artists can produce more public projects in Greenville and around Pitt County.
To bring that goal closer to reality, a black artists group is being formed.
Group members are creating mission statements, a constitution and a membership process, Leach said. The group also is working on a name that ensures people understand they are representing not only Greenville but all of Pitt County.
The group is interested in working under the umbrella of the Pitt County Arts Council.
“They have been a great support from the very beginning and I think that is a great place to be, with the Pitt County Arts Council,” Leach said.
NC Civil, a nonprofit that has supported the artists, has scheduled a Facebook Live event at 7 p.m. Wednesday to introduce the artists, who will discuss their vision for the project.
For safety reasons the group does not want to announce when their work will begin because they don’t want to attract a large crowd given the recent uptick in new COVID-19 cases.
“We want to give artists a chance to work in a safe space and the ability to do the best job they can do,” he said.
The artists are finalizing their painting plans.
“It did take some reworking. It will be individual interpretations of the artist’s voice because black and brown voices matter,” Leach said.
“That’s the beauty of being a creator. You have the opportunity to bring forth, in some form of communication, your truths and your background beliefs, your habits, your values, your passions; all of that is a chance to put it out there,” Leach said. “Having that opportunity to express yourself is what is truly important.”
The mural will allow people to see the wealth of talent in Greenville, he said. The group’s members want to be involved in more public projects in Greenville and Pitt County and they want to continue producing artwork that has a tie-in to culturally significant voices.
The mural will have a limited lifespan. City officials said in November the portion of First Street containing the mural will be paved starting in March.