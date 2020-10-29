About 3,000 homes lost power Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta sped through Greenville after leaving a trail of damage and causing at least six death across the Southeast.
Wind gusts locally reached 43 mph, downing trees and limbs and taking Greenville Utilities power lines in several locations, officials reported.
The Greenville Police Department reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. that a downed tree blocked travel on 14th Street between Elm Street and Brownlea Drive.
Nearly 1,900 customers in the area were without electricity until 3:30 p.m. as a result, according to GUC’s online outage map. Another 208 outages were scattered around Greenville.
No injuries were reported, police said.
Officers were stationed at several intersections throughout Greenville, including 14th Street and Greenville Boulevard and 10th Street and Greenville Boulevard, to direct traffic because of the outages, Greenville Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Hunter said
Downed trees also left 915 customers along Stantonsburg Road in the area near Garner Road and Bunch Lane without electricity for several hours.
Zeta was the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season with more than a month left to go. It set a new record as the 11th named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in a single season, well beyond the nine storms that hit in 1916.
It gained strength over the Gulf of Mexico along a path slightly to the east of Hurricane Laura, which was blamed for at least 27 deaths in Louisiana in August, and Hurricane Delta, which exacerbated Laura’s damage in the same area weeks later.
A Category 2 hurricane when it hit the southeastern Louisiana coast Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Zeta weakened to a post-tropical storm by afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph southeast of Charlottesville, Virginia.
The latest punch from a record hurricane season left people shaken. Will Arute said it sounded like a bomb went off when part of a large oak snapped outside his home in New Orleans, and crashed into his car and a corner of his home.
“I did not anticipate this to happen. It was pretty intense along the eye wall when it went through here," he said.
Mackenzie Umanzor didn't make many preparations because the last hurricane to threaten her home in D’Iberville, Mississippi, a few weeks ago did little damage. Zeta blew open doors she had tried to barricade, leaving her with a cut hand, and the top of her shed came loose.
“You could hear the tin roof waving in the wind. ... And there was a couple of snaps, lots of cracks of branches and trees falling," she said. "It was pretty scary.”
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the most severe destruction — what he described as “catastrophic damage” — appears to be on the barrier island of Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish, where Zeta punched three breaches in the levee, the only levee failure from the storm in the state. Edwards says he ordered the Louisiana National Guard to fly in soldiers to assist with search and rescue efforts, including door-to-door checks on property.
Four people died in Alabama and Georgia when trees fell on homes, authorities said. The dead included two people pinned to their bed when a tree crashed through, Gwinnett County fire officials said.
In Mississippi, Leslie Richardson, 58, drowned when he was trapped in rising seawater in Biloxi after taking video of the raging storm, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said. Richardson and another man exited a floating car and desperately clung to a tree before his strength “just gave out,” Switzer said.
A 55-year-old man was electrocuted by a downed power line in New Orleans, a Louisiana coroner said.
Morning rush hour commuters in Atlanta had to dodge downed trees and navigate their way past signals with no power. Trees blocked lanes on two interstates, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.
The storm raged onshore Wednesday afternoon in the small village of Cocodrie, Louisiana, and then moved swiftly across the New Orleans area.
Damage from Zeta extended far inland. More than 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of the coast, Mayor Sheldon Day of Thomasville, Alabama, said hundreds of fallen trees blocked roads and crashed into houses, with canopies at some gas stations blown over.
“At one point, every major thoroughfare was blocked by trees,” Day said. Hundreds of miles away in North Carolina, a highway was blocked by a toppled tree in Winston-Salem and Wake Forest University canceled classes for the day.