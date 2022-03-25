GREENVILLE — A service developed recently by Adams Publishing Group-ENC gives readers and subscribers a new option to receive the day’s top local headlines right in their inbox every morning.
The company, known for its newspapers, websites and social media footprint, is now distributing digital newsletters via email daily to thousands of readers throughout eastern North Carolina.
Each newsletter shares links to the top news, sports and features from The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City, The Daily Reflector of Greenville and The Rocky Mount Telegram. Readers can sign up to receive reports from their favorite publication and click through to read with a subscription or day pass — the first few reads are free.
“It’s a quick and easy way to see what is happening around our area,” said Nathan Kohan, regional director of audience development for the company. “Sometimes you don’t have time to read the entire edition and this is a great way to get small bites of information.”
The newsletters are entry points to a wealth of content that can be found on the websites managed by journalists at each of the newspapers — dailyadvance.com, reflector.com and rockymounttelegram.com. That content includes coverage of people and community events and local government, institutions and organizations at a hyperlocal level with professional reporting, photography and video. Each site also includes access to an e-edition, an electronic copy of that day’s newspaper.
“It is a perfect replica of the printed edition with some added benefits,” Kohan said. “You are able to zoom in to make the print size larger and download pages or the entire edition to keep. If you have a family member featured in the paper it is easy to save that page. You can also read older editions.”
Many readers say they subscribe to the newspaper because they like to hold it in their hands. Kohan and others with APG said the printed edition will continue to be a driving force in local news — the impact of a story inked on newsprint cannot be replicated. The digital components, however, are a great complement to the newspaper itself. And every print subscription includes full digital access.
Digital delivers great immediacy. The newsletter and websites include breaking stories that developed after the print deadline. In some cases, it includes more in-depth information omitted from print. Typically, the stories include more photos and occasionally video segments. Readers also get feeds that deliver news and sports from across the state, nation and world.
“We understand the desire to have a printed copy. We also understand there is a need to have a convenient way to read the news and stay informed,” Kohan said. “The newsletter is a great way to see the most important information quickly. Our website is another simple way to see what is happening in our community at any time. We want to make it as easy as possible to provide the content you want.”
Digital deliverySigning up for the newsletter is easy. Each website is promoting the service with newsletter signup ads. Clicking the ad will bring up a form with fields for an email address, first and last name and a zip code. Check your email inbox about 8 a.m. the next morning and the daily digest will be waiting for you.
“Our email newsletters are a great way to read the headlines and easily get to the actual story if you want more detail,” said Gary Lytle, APG-ENC’s director of information technology who helped develop the newsletter. “For our subscribers, this is an easy way to get to the top content on our site. It’s also an easy way to look back a couple of days to see what’s been going on and get more details if you want.”
When you click a story in the newsletters, it opens up that actual story on the websites, Lytle said. Subscribers can read that story and go on to any other content on the site. Those who are not subscribers may get one or more free stories before being asked to subscribe.
Subscribing is easy, too, Lytle said. Readers can click on the “subscribe” link when they see popup box asking them to subscribe. They can pay for a single 24-hour period, a month-to-month option, or subscribe for a year. They also can sign up for the printed edition, which gives readers full digital access and newspaper delivery. Each website also has a “subscribe” link in the upper righthand corner. Print subscribers who don’t have a website login yet can simply call 252-329-9505 and the customer care reps will hook them up.
“One of the hidden gems on our websites is the Special Editions box which has links to the digital versions of our magazines,” Lytle said. “The print versions of titles like Her Magazine, Greenville Life in the East, Eastern Living, Albemarle Magazine and others are distributed throughout the community, but no matter where you are you can see the latest digital editions of these just by clicking on the cover in the Special Editions box.”
Reputation, reach
Subscribing supports local journalism and helps news organizations that have been a part of the community for decades continue to provide coverage of news that in many cases would otherwise go uncovered, said Craig Springer, APG-ENC’s regional advertising director.
“The content you receive as part of your daily subscription or e-edition is from a credible source. The newspaper is your reputable source for proven and factual information.”
Professional, full-time reporters and editors have the ability to get to the bottom of any given issue, said Sean O’Brien, publisher of The Daily Advance. “Other media organizations frequently rely on newspapers as sources for stories they post. Our readers also make a conscious decision to invest in our product, not only for the news but for the inserts as well other advertising.
“Our websites are chock full of supplemental material that we can’t physically fit in our traditional printed editions,” O’Brien said. “This would include a large selection of photo galleries featuring local events, jail bookings, updated weather as well as additional coverage on important issues pertinent to the community.”
The newsletters and other digital products also are great tools to help advertisers extend their reach, O’Brien said. “Since the introduction of the internet, social media, and other avenues in the digital space, we are now able to broaden our audience exponentially,” he said. “Our audience has never been higher than it is right now, and the best part, there is still room to grow.”
Email newsletters are a great way to “target your audience” to customers who may be searching for products and or services, Springer said. “Digital marketing, in general, is a great way to increase your audience view on your business.”
Springer said APG-ENC has superior capabilities that can help businesses including targeted display ads, geofencing, geotargeting and social media marketing in addition to advertising on the newspaper websites.
Businesses can seize the opportunity to reach thousands of dedicated readers across the region, said Kyle Stephens, publisher Rocky Mount Telegram.
“There’s a common misconception that newspaper readership has steadily been declining for years. That’s simply not true,” Stephens said. “Our readership is stronger than ever, and that is simply because our readers have faith in the information we are delivering. Have the methods of distribution evolved over the years? Certainly, we are no different than any other industry. We are constantly developing new ways to communicate with our community. We do that through our newspapers, our websites, emailed newsletters, video, social, you name it, we provide it.”