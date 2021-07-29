NEWTON GROVE — District Attorney Ernie Lee announced his findings that Chief Gregory Calvin Warren of the Newton Grove Police Department is cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation in an officer involved shooting.
On June 15, while responding to a reporting kidnapping and sexual assault call, Chief Warren shot Michael Almer Rich three times in the parking lot of a convenience store in Newton Grove, NC. The shooting occurred while Chief Warren was on duty. The evidence shows that Rich was armed with a firearm and that he pointed the firearm at the chief.
After reviewing the investigation of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the video of the incident, the District Attorney found the shooting was justified because Rich’s actions caused Chief Warren to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect his life.
The DA’s Office appreciates the thorough investigation by SAC Mitch Deaver, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the assistance of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.
“I am very relieved that Chief Warren was not injured. As tragic as it may be when someone is injured in a police shooting, nonetheless, this officer was justified, and his life must be protected,” read the announcement.
Editor’s Note: This article was contributed by District Attorney Ernie Lee.