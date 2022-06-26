Among NFL fans, it might have made no sense when Jason Brown walked away from the game at the top of his career as the highest-paid center in the league.
But for Brown, the life-altering decision to leave was simple. It had little to do with what he walked away from and everything to do with what he stepped forward into: A life devoted to a personal relationship with God and the principles of his Christian faith.
Brown shared his story of quitting football and starting First Fruits Farm in Louisburg, a ministry that grows food for the poor and provides work and guidance to young men, and the faith-based life he discovered along the way during a June 10 event hosted by Churches Outreach Network at Jarvis Memorial Methodist Church.
Also addressing the annual “Crossing the Bridge Father and Men’s Conference” was Greenville baker, restauranteur and community minister Gregg Green, owner of Great Harvest Bread Company. Along with a message from organizer the Rev. Rodney Coles Jr., the presentations stressed the benefits of fatherhood in families and society.
Jason Brown’s story is captured in his biography, “Centered,” co-authored with Paul Asay and Published in 2021 by Random House. It is rooted in his commitment to place his faith in an unseen God and to literally “walk in the garden” with Jesus.
Record NFL contract
Raised in Henderson, where his mother grew up, Brown was drafted by the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens in 2005 after starring at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His excellence at his highly specialized job was later rewarded with a record $37.5 million contract from the St. Louis Rams. While he succeeded in his career, Brown said, he looked back at his own upbringing as he struggled to reconcile his job with the responsibilities of raising a family.
“Very few people have ‘Mama’ issues, but a lot of us have ‘Daddy’ issues,” Brown told his audience of men. “Satan knows this, and if he can cause us to have dysfunctional or non-existent relationships with our earthly fathers, how on earth will they be able to reconcile or even visualize having a relationship with their heavenly father?”
He recalled that his father was a good provider and a devoted husband, but the demands of his career required his marriage to be a long-distance relationship, he said. It allowed him to visit his family only twice each month from his job in Washington, D.C. He acknowledged that his father did the best he knew how, what he believed was right at the time.
‘I needed a daddy’
“There was financial stability, food on our table and a nice middle-class life, but that’s just one piece of the pie,” he said. “I needed a daddy. That was an area in my childhood that I was lacking. I really yearned for my father’s presence in my life. The spiritual aspect is so much more important. God ordained fathers to be the family pastors, priests and shepherds of their homes.”
Understanding the impact that his father-son relationship had on his life, Brown swore to himself as a teenager that he would never choose money or occupation over his family; that he would always be present for his children. Later, he would recognize the irony of that vow.
In 2005, the year Jason was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, his wife, Tay, was accepted into UNC’s Adams School of Dentistry. Together, they decided that, with no children yet, they could manage the necessary sacrifices to make both careers work. But during that time, their first two children were born.
“Guess what? I found myself doing the same thing my father was doing,” Jason said. “One day in 2008, when I dropped my son, J.W., off at the babysitter and said goodbye to head back to Baltimore, he asked me to please not leave him. I could hear his cries to me as I walked to the car. I cried during the entire four-hour drive. I asked myself, ‘Jason, what are you doing? You’re doing something you swore you’d never do.’”
The next year, Tay graduated from dental school and Jason completed his contract with the Ravens and became a free agent. He was awarded the contract with the Rams, the highest paid to any NFL player at that position.
“I immediately lost my path and I lost my way,” he said. “We were dropping our kids off at day care at 7 a.m. and not picking them up until 6 p.m. I grew up in church and I knew it was supposed to be faith and family first. I knew exactly what I was doing, and it wasn’t faith and family first. But our friends admired us as a power couple. ‘Just keep doing what you’re doing,’ they said.”
Without fully realizing how deeply his absence was taking its toll on their home, Brown was unaware that his marriage was headed toward divorce, he said.
“I always thought that I was smart enough and strong enough to figure it out on my own,” he said. “Every time Jesus tried to intervene and humble me toward repentance, I told him I’d repent tomorrow … and my time was running out.”
A bleak vision
On a late night in 2011, Brown said, Jesus presented him a bleak vision of his future without his family if he did not change his path immediately.
“I got down on my knees right quick, the first time I’d ever done that, and I was shedding tears,” he said. “I understood that there are consequences for our actions and I asked Jesus to please forgive me, redeem me and restore me to the Abba Father and restore my marriage and family.”
He recommitted and surrendered himself to the power of Jesus, to do whatever he directed him to do.
“He told me, ‘Pour it all down the drain,’” Jason recalled. “I told him I didn’t understand what he was telling me, and again Jesus said, ‘Pour it all down the drain.’ I glanced around and behind me I noticed the 20-foot bar I had in my home and I realized that I wasn’t uplifting the name of Jesus in my home, but the name of Jack Daniels.”
At their home in St. Louis, he poured all his liquor down the drain, including a prized bottle of French cognac valued at nearly $5,000. His wife, awoken by the racket he was making, discovered what he was doing and demanded an explanation. She was startled to hear his confession of disobedience to God and his act of contrition. It became a freeing moment for him from the worldly construct of desires and expectations.
“Guess what, guys, God never intended it to be like that,” he told the audience. “I walked around with and woke up every morning and went to bed every night with tremendous stress. I knew how to be obedient to my coaches, but struggled to be obedient to Christ. I knew how to participate in a physical training camp, and realized I need to attend a spiritual training camp.”
Scripture studies
Brown kept himself at home and followed a regimen of reading scripture, fasting and prayer recitation. In the course of his scriptural studies, he found himself feeling compelled to revisit the Old Testament story of Joseph, the Israelite who had been sold by his brothers into slavery to the Egyptians and was elevated by God to devise a plan to deliver nations from starvation during a long period of drought and food insecurity.
The Holy Spirit informed his heart that God’s blessings upon him were not intended to flow to him, he said, but rather through him to his neighbors and the hungry of his community.
“Matthew Chapter 25 says, ‘When I was hungry you fed me, and when I was thirsty you gave me something to drink. Whatever you did for the least among you, you did for me,’” Brown said. “Within two months, Jesus did what he does best; he reconciled, redeemed and restored our marriage and our family,” hesaid.
Motivated by the success he found at home by following Jesus, Jason next decided to extend his family restoration to his relationship with his earthly father.
Praying together
Although the family of his youth was a churchgoing family, it was not a spiritually-bound home environment, he said. It wasn’t until then that it occurred to him that, other than grace at mealtimes, he and his father had never truly opened their hearts and prayed together.
“I was determined that next time I got home to North Carolina, we would pray together,” he said. “But the Holy Spirit directed me not to wait, but to call him and pray together on the phone.”
Culturally, Christian men generally approach prayer with others as a request, Jason observed.
“Normally, you ask someone, ‘Would you mind if we have a prayer together?’ But I went in hard with my dad,” he said. “I asked him why we’d never prayed together. He told me he didn’t really know. I told him, ‘That’s gonna change right now. We’re gonna pray.’ I led off with an awesome Holy Ghost-filled prayer and closed with an Amen. ‘Now it’s your turn,’ I told him.
“I’d never heard my father pray before. He said, ‘Dear God, thank you, thank you, thank you. Amen.’ It was a short and simple prayer, but over the years I continued to challenge him to pray together, and now when you ask him to pray, you better watch out. My father and I have an awesome relationship now. He’s one of my best friends. That would not have been possible without Jesus, who redeemed and restored my relationship with my earthly father.”
At age 27, while at the apex of his professional football career and $35 million contract, God called an audible on Brown and challenged his view of everything standing before him on life’s gridiron when he placed in his heart the idea of First Fruit Farms, and later the importance of bringing some civility and structure back into young men’s lives, he said.
“My cup had been running over with personal wealth, and when it poured over, I was saying, ‘OK Lord, keep pouring. I had been increasing my material treasure and trading up for more and better of the same,” Brown said.
Now, as a redeemed and restored man dedicated to following the Lord, Brown took a different view, and he prayed to Jesus for a better direction in his life.
“I told him I would do whatever he directed me to do with my life,” he said. “How could I look around and see all this human suffering and not do something about it?”
His heart recalled Matthew 25: “When I was hungry you fed me… Whatever you did for the least among you, you did for me.”
In deep prayerful thought, it occurred to Jason that food doesn’t just show up in the grocery store, and he found himself reducing the issue to its source.
“OK, Lord,” he said, “I can see that you want me to do something with my blessings beyond just purchasing food for people. Do you actually want me to be a farmer, growing food on the front lines? Is that what you want me to do? Suddenly bells started ringing and light bulbs started going on.”
When he realized the enormity of what he was considering, Jason’s first impulse was to backtrack on his promise. Recalling that Jesus had restored his marriage and family at a time when he had done nothing to deserve that blessing, he recounted the parable of the rich ruler who, confident that he had kept God’s commandments throughout his life, asked Jesus what he must do to receive the kingdom of God.
“‘You still lack one thing,’ Jesus said. ‘Sell all that you have and distribute it to the poor … and come follow me.
“But when he heard this, he became very sorrowful, for he was very rich. And when Jesus saw that he became very sorrowful, He said, ‘How hard it is for those who have riches to enter the kingdom of God! For it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.’”
Immediate opportunity
Looking at the farming scene, Jason realized that most of it was done on an industrial scale for commercial profit, leaving rural communities and their residents surrounded by farms and still living in poverty in food deserts.
“That didn’t make any sense to me, so I said, ‘Yes, Jesus, I’ll do it; I’ll run for you.’”
With two years left on his football contract, a change in the St. Louis Rams’ management opened an immediate opportunity to Brown. He could choose either to fulfill his professional dream of playing for the Carolina Panthers for big money, or, unbeknownst at that time to anyone but himself, to fulfill his promise to Jesus to follow his call to be a charitable farmer, a vocation he had never undertaken before, complete with immense challenges and the statistical likelihood of failure and bankruptcy.
“That temptation did not come from God,” Brown said. “That was Satan, literally dangling a carrot in front of my face: The fulfillment of my professional and worldly dreams.”
Brown retold how, in the middle of his meeting with Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and his staff — which he described as “playing with (Hell) fire” — he heard the clear voice of the Holy Spirit tell him, “You don’t need to be here.”
He left his meeting and made the decision to choose farming over football, then went home and shared all the unspoken details of his walk with Jesus with his wife, Tay. He told her he wanted them to sell their home in St. Louis, move back to North Carolina and find 100-200 acres of farmland. Understandably, Tay had serious misgivings about Brown tossing away his football career for an uncertain career as a farmer, but he chose to invoke the Holy Spirit on her heart rather than argue with her about it. After a couple of weeks to think about all the positive changes in Brown since he committed to Christ, Tay recognized his sincerity and bought into his idea and started searching online for the ideal farm real estate for their needs.
Together, Tay and Brown made a covenant with God, telling Him they would name their farm First Fruits Farm, and give the first yield from everything produced from their land to their neighbors in need whom he had called them to love.
As the approached a site they had gone to check out, the couple spotted a farm next to it that seemed Eden-like to them, with rolling hills, barns and ponds filled with fresh water and a beautiful white house surrounded by a white picket fence.
“I don’t know what we’ll find, but I hope it’ll be just like that farm,” Jason told Tay.
The couple told the real estate agent that the land he sent them to check out was unsuitable for their needs, but on their way out, the agent stopped them, saying he knew of another farm that was not for sale, but the owner had told him he would entertain offers.
“It’s that farm you passed on the way, the one with the white house and barns,” the agent said.
Many challenges
The farm was outside of their affordable price range, but Tay challenged Jason’s faith in God and urged him not to walk away without making an offer. Jason offered the most he felt they could afford, well below the asking price, and to their amazement, the owner accepted their offer. They were in it now, up to their necks in a commitment they knew nothing about with no previous experience at all.
There have been many challenges laid before Jason and Tay Brown since they set out on their life of community service. Each challenge has been met, overcome and exceeded through the Holy Spirit and the heart of Jesus, according to Jason’s testimony.
As this month, First Fruits Farm has planted, grown and harvested more than a million pounds of food. Brown has expanded his ministry to include mentorship of young inner-city men to help prepare them for the responsibilities of fatherhood and family.
“On our farm, I know the germination time, sprouting time and harvest time of every seed we sow,” he said, “but with young men it’s different. When we sow spiritual seeds, but only God knows when each one becomes ready for harvest. We must sow our spiritual seeds of love and encouragement with faith in the glory of God’s kingdom.”