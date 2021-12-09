SHELBY — Mike Wilbanks knows his Shelby team well. But after holding a vaunted Reidsville offense under 200 yards the previous week, the Golden Lions’ third-year head man wondered if the unit could still elevate its game to yet another level.
Wilbanks barely needed a half of football to get an answer.
“We challenged them all week, even as we talked all week about how well we played (against Reidsville),” he said. “We tried to play better this week than we did last week. I thought tonight they really outdid themselves from last week to this week, I mean it’s a real credit to our players and coaches, the game plan and execution of our guys was great.”
Shelby is headed to the 2A state final next week, this after a thorough dismantling of undefeated East Surry, 45-13. A second quarter avalanche proved to be the difference, the Golden Lions scoring 39 points to swiftly seize control and earn a seventh trip to a state final in nine seasons.
“I told our guys before the game that it had been 179 days since June 7, when we started our summer workouts and began this push,” said Wilbanks. “And here we are, why would we want to come this far and not finish the deal? These guys answered the bell and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Shelby will travel to Raleigh’s Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday for a matchup with Wallace-Rose Hill for the state 2A championship. The contest is set for 3 p.m.
Turning point
With Shelby up 7-0 in the second following a Drew Hollifield scoring run, it didn’t take long for the Golden Lions to again hit pay dirt.
While surveying the field to find an open receiver, East Surry quarterback Folger Boaz was sacked and stripped of the football. For Shelby defensive lineman Jaden Pierce, the opportunity was too good to pass up.
“My teammates get on me a lot, a few of us linemen already have a scoop and score,” Pierce said. “They encouraged me every game, saying I ‘have to get a scoop and score.’
“Finally it happened.”
Pierce’s 10-yard fumble return for a touchdown not only put Shelby up two scores at that point, it also forced the hand of East Surry’s offense.
Boaz completed 9-of-18 passes for 95 yards in the first half, the North Carolina baseball recruit intercepted twice.
The Shelby defense forced three first half turnovers, one of them returned for a back-breaking touchdown. It actually outscored East Surry in the first half, 6-0.
The Cardinals’ two second half touchdowns came against Shelby reserves.
Game Notes
In addition to Hollifield’s run and Pierce’s scoop and score, Marquis Adams, Bricen Kee and Tristan Tate had scoring runs. Shelby quarterback Daylin Lee completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to wideout Luke Williams, with kicker Jack Berkowitz completing a 27-yard field goal.
Stephen Brantley’s touchdown as time expired in the third quarter got East Surry on the board, with Anderson Badgett tacking on a 35-yard run in the final period.