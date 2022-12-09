Q Is there a treatment for psoriatic arthritis that doesn’t carry the risk of lymphoma or other cancers? I have this kind of arthritis, and it is very painful. However, I don’t want to jump from the frying pan into the fire with a treatment that is going to give me a more dangerous disease.

A Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic inflammatory condition in which the body’s immune system attacks and damages the tissues of joints. As the name indicates, it is associated with psoriasis, also a chronic inflammatory condition. The most common type of psoriasis is plaque psoriasis, which causes raised, scaly and reddened patches of skin, most often on the elbows, knees, torso and scalp.

