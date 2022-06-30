It’s illegal to fish without a fishing license in North Carolina — except on the Fourth of July.
Free Fishing Day, sponsored by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, occurs annually on July 4. It was authorized by the N.C. General Assembly in 1994.
Those who go fishing will still be required to follow the state’s fishing regulations, like daily possession limits and bait and tackle restrictions. A list is available online.
“Free Fishing Day was created to promote the sport of fishing,” said Christian Waters, chief of the Inland Fisheries Division.
“It’s an opportunity for families to try an outdoor recreational activity that is relatively inexpensive and available to anyone, no matter their age or skill level. It’s an excellent way to enjoy quality time together, relaxing by the water.”
If you’re wondering where to fish, N.C. Wildlife offers an interactive map with more than 500 fishing and boating areas open to the public.
Fishing sites are expected to be crowded on July 4 and all weekend.
Officials shared the following tips for people :
Be patient and remain calm until an open parking space is available.
Wait your turn in the launch line. Don’t block or cut off others.
Park your vehicle a
nd trailer while someone moves the boat away from the ramp.
Recruit someone to move the boat away from the ramp while you retrieve your vehicle and trailer.
Observe no-wake zones and be cautious.
Everyone 16 and older needs a fishing license every other day of the year.
A North Carolina fishing license can be purchased online or by calling the Wildlife Commission at 888-248-6834.