A possible showdown between Major League Baseball draft prospects and two of the top pitchers in the American Athletic Conference in East Carolina’s Gavin Williams and UCF’s Colton Gordon did not happen Friday afternoon to start their series at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
No. 9 ECU started Williams as expected, but the Knights began with usual reliever Zach Hunsicker. Pro scouts still were present to see Williams, who began with 4.2 hitless innings before eventually being charged two runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts, a walk and two hit batsmen in 6.1 innings (106 pitches) of a 4-2 Pirate win. His season ERA is 1.19.
The Pirates won the opener of a twinbill 4-2.
Go to reflector.com for coverage of the rest of the series.
The Pirates’ starter for Game 2 was Garett Saylor for his second-career start in place of Carson Whisenhunt (4-0, 3.22 ERA), who is out this weekend with arm soreness.
- The Daily Reflector