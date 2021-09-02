North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect as of Aug. 18. This law goes into effect each time the governor declares NC in a state of emergency.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s declaration of a statewide state of emergency was in response to the heavy rains and flooding that have impacted areas of North Carolina.
“If you see it happening in your community, let my office know so we can hold them accountable,” said Attorney General Josh Stein.
The Attorney General’s office reviews price gouging complaints closely and is prepared to take action against any person or business engaging in price gouging.
Watch out for price gouging from water damage repair and restoration companies, tree removal services, and home repair contractors. Here are some tips to consider when hiring a business or person to do repairs on your property:
Don’t pay upfront. A reasonable down payment may be required for some projects, but don’t pay anything without getting a written contract. Inspect the work closely to make sure you are satisfied before you pay, and use a check or a credit card to pay.
Choose local companies when possible. Tree services that knock on your door or that just arrived in town from another state may not stick around to finish the job. You should also get recommendations from friends, neighbors, and colleagues.
Check out the company. Ask for references, search for online reviews, and contact our Consumer Protection Division and the Better Business Bureau to see if they have complaints against the company.
Make sure the company is insured — ask to see their certificate of insurance.
Get and compare written estimates from at least three companies before you select one.
Beware of any contractor who tries to rush you or who comes to your home offering assistance. If an offer is only good “now or never,” find someone else to do the work.
Please report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/.