BETHEL – It appears to be just a formality now.
The North Pitt wrestling team won both matches in a tri-meet Wednesday night, defeating Voyager Academy 54-16 and SouthWest Edgecombe 60-0.
If the Panthers defeat SouthWest and North Johnston Thursday night, they will clinch the Eastern Plains 2A Conference championship outright. North Pitt has already beaten North Johnston once this season.
North Pitt head coach Chris Young said it has been a challenging year due to COVID-19 – from the season being pushed back and it being shortened to seven weeks, to having lower numbers than usual because of academic ineligibility and other factors. Some athletes who played a winter and spring sport had to chose between them, and wrestling’s numbers suffered as a result.
The Panthers still had 10 wrestlers, more than Voyager Academy and SouthWest Edgecombe combined. That made for some quick matches, as only three North Pitt grapplers had the opportunity to compete. The rest were either forfeits or double-forfeits.
“That’s the way it’s been for us this year,” said Young, whose squad won its 12th and 13th matches of the season. “Eastern North Carolina has been very down in numbers this year, and our team’s numbers are down. Kids are ineligible in part due to the online schooling. It’s been a tough year keeping kids engaged after the year layoff, but we did build a team which has had some good veteran leadership and seniors who have wrestled four years and helped guide the others in this process.”
North Pitt held its Senior Night and recognized senior wrestlers Alex Espinosa-Johnson and Adam Daniels, as well as manager Diana Urias prior to the matches.
The only contested match in the finale between the Panthers and Cougars came at 152 pounds, where Hunter Manning rallied to pin Ethan Briley at 2:29.
Picking up wins by forfeit for North Pitt were Izayah Horne (170), Raheem Jones (182), Espinosa-Johnson (220), Nathan Carver (285), Trent Hoffner (113), Hayden Manning (120), Bullock (126), Jayvion Perry (132) and Dequain Shannonhouse (145). There were double forfeits at 160, 195, 106 and 138.
In the victory over Voyager, Perry won the 132-pound match by pinfall at 1:25 over Logan McElroy. The rest of the Panther wins came by forfeit: Shannonhouse (145), Hunter Manning (152), Horne (160), Jones (182), Espinosa-Johnson (220), Carver (285), Hoffner (113) and Hayden Manning (120).
Voyager picked up a forfeit at 170 (Jordan Ruedi), a forfeit at 195 (James Rose) and an 11-1 decision by Jaylei Evans over Daniels at 126.
BASEBALL J.H. Rose 1, South Central 0
One run was enough for J.H. Rose on Tuesday night.
Jayden Grimes’ two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning was the only scoring as the Rampants edged South Central 1-0 in a Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference baseball game at Guy Smith Stadium.
The Falcons entered the night having won eight in a row and had already clinched the 4A spot for the state playoffs after sweeping New Bern last week. The next goal was the conference title.
Rose was two games behind D.H. Conley (a conference co-leader with South Central) for the 3A spot and was looking to make it three straight wins.
The starting pitchers – left-hander Lee Watson for the Rampants and righty Trace Baker for the Falcons – dueled for four scoreless innings.
It came down to which team could take advantage of an opportunity, and that team was Rose.
The Rampants didn’t waste their chance in the bottom half of the fifth inning. With one out, Danny Sadler singled but was caught trying to steal second. Mitch Jones then doubled to left center field, and with a 2-0 count, Cole Watkins was intentionally walked to set up a force play.
Grimes then fell behind 0-2, fouled off two pitches and bounced a single through the infield and into left field to bring Jones around for the only run of the game.
The Falcons had chances to tie it or go ahead late in the contest.
South Central put runners on first and second with two outs in the sixth when Drew Browne singled and Alex Bouche walked. But Watson coaxed a strikeout to end the frame.
In the top of the seventh, Daniel Paciullo singled and advanced to second when Daylinh Nguygen-Brown’s bunt wasn’t fielded cleanly.
Watson exited to an ovation from the Rose faithful in favor of left-handed reliever Tyler Bonds.
Baker attempted to bunt but popped it up, and Watkins – charging from first base – made the catch, wheeled and threw to Wade Jarman at second to double up Paciullo. Bonds then struck out the next batter looking to end the game.
Watson picked up the win after going six innings and allowing four hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Bonds secured the save with a strikeout in the two batters he faced.
South Central had baserunners in the second (Nguygen-Brown, walk), fourth (Browne, who singled but was erased on the first of two Rose double plays) and the fifth (Baker’s two-out single) but couldn’t get the big hit to keep the inning going.
TODAY’S GAMES BASEBALL
J.H. Rose at South Central, 6 p.m.
Eastern Wayne at D.H. Conley, 6 p.m.
Ayden-Grifton at Greene Central, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe, 5:30 p.m.
South Central, Fike at D.H. Conley, 5:30 p.m.