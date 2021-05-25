The North Pitt baseball team fended off a furious comeback from Pitt County rival Farmville Central Tuesday night, keeping its perfect record intact with an 11-9 victory over the Jaguars at home in the first of a two-game series this week.
The Panthers improved to 9-0 on the season and are in first place in the 2A Eastern Plains Conference with a 7-0 mark while the Jaguars fall to 5-4 overall and 3-4 in conference play.
“It was a dogfight in the end, and we were lucky to come away with a win,” North Pitt coach Ryan Meadows said. “We are trying to go 1-0 every time we play. Today, Farmville Central was our opponent and we tried to win just like any other team in our way.”
Offensively, the Panthers found their rhythm against Farmville Central’s pitching staff, collecting 12 hits on the night and posting seven runs in the bottom of the second inning. Senior third baseman Hunter Forrest collected three hits in four at-bats, scoring two runs with two RBIs.
He also earned the save in the game, forcing a fielder’s choice and then striking out the final hitter of the game in the top of the seventh inning.
Second baseman Gentry Green went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored while right fielder Lonnie Nicholson went 2-4 with two RBI and a run scored for North Pitt.
“We had a good night offensively and our pitchers gave us a chance to compete,” Meadows said. “We took advantage of some breaks we got. I think that is what good teams do. After that, you have to give them credit. They didn’t back down. They didn’t go away. It was two teams that fought hard, and they took advantage of our mistakes.”
Meanwhile, Farmville Central outfielder Leontae Moye went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored while Alex Moye scored three runs.
Despite the 7-0 deficit early on, Jaguars head coach Eddie Loesner said he was happy to see his players fight back.
“We spotted them a touchdown in the second inning,” Loesner said. “Our pitchers have set the tone this year, and we didn’t get the best outing tonight out of our ace. We gave them some freebies and they got some timely hitting along with that. I give our guys a lot of credit, we didn’t give up and we scratched out a few runs and kept playing.”
After a quick 1-2-3 first inning, North Pitt jumped on Jaguars starter Dylan Harris in the second inning, recording three hits off the right-hander and scoring three runs before JT Garris replaced Harris on the mound.
The Panthers recorded three more hits and took advantage of a balk and an error to increase the lead to 7-0.
FC’s Alex Moye singled with two outs in the top of the third inning and scored from first after Leontae reached base on a North Pitt error, cutting the Panther lead to 7-1.
North Pitt starting pitcher Brandon Warren pitched well through four innings, giving up a run with four strikeouts, but Farmville Central broke through in the fifth inning, taking advantage of a North Pitt error before Leontae Moye singled to right field with the bases loaded to bring in two runs. The Jaguars added three more runs in the inning and chased Warren from the game.
“We were trying to make the pitchers throw strikes,” Loesner said. “Our guys were getting a little anxious and chasing pitches out of the zone. We had the guys sitting on a certain pitch and they were able to see the ball better.”
Forrest singled to lead off the next inning and scored later in the inning on a passed ball to give the Panthers an 8-5 lead, but the Jaguars responded with a two-run top of the sixth. With one out in the bottom of the sixth, the Panthers mounted a four run rally against Garris, increasing their lead to 11-7.
The Jaguars scored two more runs in the top of the seventh, but fell just short of a comeback victory.
The two teams will wrap up the two-game series on Friday night at Farmville Central at 6 p.m.
West Craven 12 Greene Central 0
The Rams fell to 4-3 on Tuesday night, halting a recent run of good performances for the Rams and moving them to fourth in the Eastern Carolina 2A standings.
The two teams play again on Thursday.
Ayden-Grifton at North Lenoir, ppd.
The Chargers (1-7) saw their game on the road in LaGrange postponed until today duo to evening storms dotting the region on Tuesday.
South Central at New Bern
The 7-1 Falcons also adjusted their scheduled games against the Bears this week.
The teams will play in Winterville tonight at 6 and on Thursday at New Bern.
GIRLS’ TENNIS J.H. Rose 8, South Central 1
The Rampants dropped the opening match in the singles round when SC top player Pradnya Akula topped Ginger Evans, but Rose was flawless beyond that.
The rest of the singles round went to Rose, including wins from Edie Yount, Kelli Melvin, Murphy Fisher, Dabney Osborne and Emily Mitchum.
Doubles wins went to Evans/Yount, Osborne/Mitchum and Ginny Blount/Olivia Perry.
Rose plays today at Southern Wayne and Thursday at home vs. DH Conley.