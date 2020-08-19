GREENVILLE — Rule number one in baseball: it’s not over until it’s over, as New York Yankees great Yogi Berra once said.
The North State 8-10-year-old all-star team, down to its final at-bat after surrendering a seven-run lead, scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning and held Tar Heel in its half of the frame to win 10-8 and sweep their BIG (Believe in Greenville) Series three games to none Tuesday night at Elm Street Park.
Tar Heel, down two games to none, fell behind 7-0 after the first three at-bats by North State in the decisive contest but began its comeback in the bottom of the third inning with a run, then added a single run in the fourth.
Tar Heel then exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on five hits — which was half its total for the game. That gave the home team an 8-7 lead and hope it could extend the best-of-five series to a fourth game.
North State put together its second three-run frame in the sixth inning on a pair of hits and three errors by Tar Heel to regain the advantage, 10-8.
Right-hander Ryan Albritton then notched the win by finishing off Tar Heel in the bottom of the sixth, securing the series with a strikeout on the final batter.
Davis Whitley, Andre Hvastkovs, Camden Davis and Corbin Kendrick led North State with two hits each, while Holton Dickens, Jack Hager and Logan Collins added one hit each.
Anderson Watkins, Gavin Whitley and Laith Abdulatifa paced Tar Heel with a pair of hits each, while Ben Goldstein, Carson Logan, Jonathan Roundtree and Cole Dixon provided one hit each.Abdulatifa suffered the loss on the mound in relief.
North State set up its potential three-game sweep with an 8-6 victory in the second game of the series on Tuesday night.
North State led 3-0 after two frames, but Tar Heel tied it with three runs in the top of the third inning. North State’s two runs in the bottom of third — coupled with Tar Heel’s two-run top of the fourth — still left the teams tied at 5-all before North State’s three-run bottom of the fourth gave it a lead it did not lose.
Anderson and Gavin Whitley led Tar Heel with two hits each. Abdulatifa, Jake Zambardino, Harris Jones and Trystan Whited added one hit each.
Albritton, Dickens and Hvastkovs paced North State with two hits each. Davis and Maddux Stanley provided one hit each.
North State’s sweep in the 8-10 division concluded its season. In the second game Tuesday night, Tar Heel’s 10-12 all-stars were looking to take a 2-0 series lead with a win against North State.
Game Three of that series is slated for 8 p.m. tonight, preceded by Game Two of the 9-11 series where North State and Tar Heel are tied one game apiece.