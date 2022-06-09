It would probably take a Hollywood heavyweight like Steven Spielberg to do a movie about the life and times of the late NASCAR driver Dwayne “Tiny” Lund. Only someone highly respected in the industry would dare undertake such a project.
Why? Because Lund’s story might seem too schmaltzy, too unbelievable, too far-fetched to believe. The public would quicker embrace another “E.T.: The Extraterrestrial” than something called “The Big Tiny Story.” America took to ET immediately; Lund might be lovable in his own quirky way, but he’d never be as marketable.
Here’s the short version: A competent-but-unemployed driver attends the year’s biggest race looking for a ride. While there, he helps four men pull an injured colleague from an upside-down burning car. The injured survivor tells his bosses to give the unemployed driver his seat for the upcoming. Against all odds — and in remarkable fashion — the competent-but-unemployed driver stuns everyone with his first career victory.
Alas, the story takes a dark turn. Despite his sudden fame (and his Carnegie Medal for Heroism), major race teams don’t show much interest in our hero.
He finds some success on a lower level, but not with the big boys. He finally gets hired for another big event, but is too slow in qualifying.
When another team withdraws at the last minute, his team is added to the field. He makes only a few laps in the big race before he’s killed in a backstretch accident.
So … relative unknown to stardom, back to relative unknown to minor-league star to underemployed driver who dies in a race he shouldn’t even have been in. Do you think Hollywood would want anything to do with all of that?
Long-time NASCAR fans might recognize that as a true story. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds of boundless energy, “Tiny” Lund lived his short life to its fullest.
Just a smiling
‘overgrown kid’
He smiled a lot, kidded around at every opportunity, picked harmlessly on colleagues and (according to Richard Petty) “was just an overgrown kid.” He grew up — WAY up — racing in Iowa before relocating to South Carolina to try Bill France’s new stock car circuit. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War.
Lund was unemployed and almost penniless when he arrived in Daytona Beach for the 1963 Daytona 500.
His prospects were dim until his impressive heft and strength helped pull Marvin Panch from a burning Maserati shortly before the 500. (Its upward-opening gull-wing doors were jammed shut as fire closed in).
Later, while hospitalized, Panch asked Wood Brothers Racing to put Lund in his No. 21 Ford for the 500.
Lund qualified fourth and was sixth in his 100-mile heat race, then started 12th in the 500. Knowing they didn’t have the speed to win, team owners Glen and Leonard Wood gambled with an unorthodox strategy: run all 500 miles on one set of Firestones, draft faster cars to save fuel and make one fewer gas stop.
The plan worked to absolute perfection, and Lund took his first NASCAR checkered flag as he ran out of gas.
If this were a Disney project, Lund would have ridden that storybook victory to a long and rewarding career. He would have taken his cut of the team’s winnings, gone back to South Carolina and waited for other teams to make him offers. He was popular and young enough — 33 going on 14 — to attract sponsors and owners who knew a good thing when they saw it.
One final ride
leads to death
But for reasons never fully understood, none of that ever happened. Granted, he won four short-track races over the next eight years, but never enjoyed public adoration or the thrill of another major victory.
His greatest success came in NASCAR’s minor league Grand American Series, where he won the 1968 title in Cougars for Bud Moore and the 1970-71 titles in Camaros for Ronnie Hopkins.
Mostly retired from racing and successfully running his Santee-Cooper fish camp, Lund just couldn’t resist racing again.
In 1975, he accepted an offer to drive the No. 26 Dodge of owner A.J. King in the summer race at Talladega, Ala.
The team didn’t qualify, but was close enough to stand by as first alternate. King and Lund advanced when the family-owned team of Grant Adcox withdrew after a crewman died of a heart attack several days before the race.
On a Sunday afternoon when he rightfully should have been watching from home or fishing for largemouth bass, Lund made only six laps before suffering fatal injuries in a backstretch accident.
Still a youthful and vibrant 45, he left his wife, Wanda, and their young son, Christopher.
Not even Hollywood could make that up.
Rocky Mount native Al “Buddy” Pearce has spent 53 years covering motorsports. He’s the stock car editor for www.autoweek.com.