The Daily Reflector this week will introduce expanded editions on Friday and Sunday as part of temporary measures necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday’s paper will now incorporate content from the Saturday edition. The Sunday edition will incorporate content from Monday’s paper. There will be no home delivery on Saturday or Monday, starting April 11 and April 13.
The expanded editions will place an emphasis on local news, helpful information and developing new features. At the same time, the paper is increasing its online content to deliver the latest news throughout the day, every day for all of our subscribers.
While we are confident steps taken by our communities and the country ultimately will contain the pandemic, the new editions are needed now to ensure the longterm production of this newspaper and the safety and livelihood of our employees.
We will continue to work diligently to make our online and print products invaluable to you, but we need your help to do that. Please send us your news and opinions, your photos, provide us with feedback, hold us accountable, make us deliver — and set up your account on reflector.com.
Call Customer Care at 252-329-9505 to get a log-in that will allow you full access to the latest e-edition and website offerings any time. The hours are 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Please leave a voicemail or email Customer Care at customercare@apgenc.com.
No matter what day the print edition is published or the news is posted to our website, we are still a full-time news operation dedicated to serving our community.
To that end, we pledge to renew our resolve toward providing quality journalism and news from next door.