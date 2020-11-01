ROCKY MOUNT — Patricia Carolyn Barnes Bowen, 78, died on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2020. Graveside service Monday at 11 a.m., at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation following services. Arrangements by Wheeler & Woodlief.
BOWIE, Md. — Jesse Parker Jr., 90, died on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Funeral Monday at noon, at Gardens of Gethsemane. Visitation Sunday, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home Chapel.
ROCKY MOUNT — Leroy Moore Jr., 78, died on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Funeral Wednesday at 1 p.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to service at the chapel.