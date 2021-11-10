LOUISBURG — David H. Brown, 83, died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Funeral Saturday, Nov. 13, at noon, at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel, Louisburg. Viewing one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
