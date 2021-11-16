REIDSVILLE — Everette Hale Sykes, 89, died on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Funeral Thursday at 2 p.m., at Citty Funeral Home Chapel, Reidsville. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
