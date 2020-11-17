ROCKY MOUNT — Mary Louise “Susie” Gaines-Harrison, 72, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Graveside service Tuesday at 2 p.m., at Gardens of Gethsemane. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
