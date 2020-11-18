ROCKY MOUNT — Odie Linwood Griffin Sr., 80, died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Graveside service Thursday at 11 a.m., at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation following service. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Tar River crests at nearly 20 feet in Greenville after heavy rains last week from Eta system
- Apartment fire displaces seven in Greenville as Eta system delivers 4-6 inches of rain; Tar River flooding expected
- Two sets of siblings among latest COVID-19 deaths in Pitt County
- Greenville City Council to discus 500-foot rule governing nightclubs
- COVID restrictions tighten; Pitt has three more deaths
- DWI arrests: Woman cited after four-vehicle wreck
- Greenville police determine vehicle in images was not involved in fatal collision with bicycle; investigation continues
- Artists want Greenville City Council to rethink vote on Black Lives Do Matter street mural
- Warsaw moves forward with town mural
- Pilot, student escape serious injury after small plane crashes in a field off N.C. 43 near Greenville