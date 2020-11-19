MACCLESFIELD — Lee A. “Billy” Brown, 78, died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Bethlehem Primitive Bapt. Association, Pinetops. Viewing 3-5 p.m. Friday at same location. Arrangements by Barnes Funeral Home, Sharpsburg.
ROCKY MOUNT — James Julius Johnson, 60, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — David Lee Scott, 81, died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Graveside service Friday at 2 p.m., at Gardens of Gethsemane. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday at H.D. Pope Funeral Home Chapel.
TARBORO — Calvin Baker Sr., 86, died on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Graveside service Saturday at noon, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Friday at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary.
TARBORO — William Derkie Pittman, 60, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Graveside service Saturday at 2 p.m., at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary.