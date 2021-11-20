ROCKY MOUNT — Lena Louise Bobbitt (Deans) Hunter, 64, died on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Funeral Monday at 1 p.m., at chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
