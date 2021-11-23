RALEIGH — Willia Mae Revis Lindsey, 83, died on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Funeral Wednesday at 1 p.m., at Morgan Funerals & Cremations, Rocky Mount. Viewing one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
