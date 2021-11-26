BATTLEBORO — Geraldine Pearce died on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing Saturday at 11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements by Morgan Funerals & Cremations, Inc.
NASHVILLE — Trelvis Lamont Alston died on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Marks Chapel Church. Viewing Saturday 4-6 p.m. at Morgan Funerals & Cremations.
CHAPEL HILL — Darrell Anthony Higgs, 50, died on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at noon, at Greater New Life Baptist Church, Whitakers. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
WHITAKERS — Valerie “Val” Pitt, 57, died on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at 1:30 p.m., at Jerusalem Baptist Church. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield.