Pay attention to your assets and liabilities. Don’t let anything lapse. Efficiency is your ticket to a better life and less stress. Don’t let what others do cause anger and frustration. Distance yourself from those who don’t play fair. Set up a healthy lifestyle that is easy to maintain and keeps you looking and feeling your best. Make personal improvement your priority.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t start something you cannot finish. Look for opportunities and exciting ways to make your home and relationships more dynamic without taking on debt. Don’t argue. Romance is in the stars.