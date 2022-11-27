...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO
MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From noon Sunday to midnight EST Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Pay attention to your assets and liabilities. Don’t let anything lapse. Efficiency is your ticket to a better life and less stress. Don’t let what others do cause anger and frustration. Distance yourself from those who don’t play fair. Set up a healthy lifestyle that is easy to maintain and keeps you looking and feeling your best.Make personal improvement your priority.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t start something you cannot finish. Look for opportunities and exciting ways to make your home and relationships more dynamic without taking on debt. Don’t argue. Romance is in the stars.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Share your feelings and intentions with someone close to you to find out where you stand. You’ll need to convince others to meet you halfway by offering something unique to ensure you get your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your plans secret until you are ready. A change at home will impact the entertainment and lifestyle you choose. Stretch your imagination, and you’ll devise a way to do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Sign up for something you believe in and do your part, but don’t allow anyone to take you for granted. Maneuver yourself into a leadership position by offering something familiar.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put your head down and take care of unfinished business. The less time you have to engage in conflict or controversy, the better. What you accomplish will make a difference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ve got plenty happening. If you don’t like what you are doing, make a move. Take control of your life and set your priorities straight. Put pressure on those who try to get in your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Map out your course. The preparations you make and the follow-through you display will keep you moving in a positive direction. Don’t let anything slow you down; you’re on a roll.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Give yourself a break and enjoy your day. Try your hand at something that brings you joy or opens your eyes to a host of opportunities. Trust your intuition and make a positive change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Move forward, but don’t make unnecessary detours that restrict you. Planning a fun day with people who make you laugh will inspire you to revisit some past ideas that you’d left by the wayside.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be careful whom you trust or share sensitive information with, and avoid getting caught in someone’s drama. Look inward and do something geared toward personal gain and self-improvement.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A short trip will be entertaining and knowledgeable. Don’t hold back when it comes to learning, being assertive and taking responsibility for your life and happiness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — If you collaborate with someone who brings out your best, it will lift your spirits and give you hope. Talk shop and discuss skills, knowledge and what you enjoy doing most.