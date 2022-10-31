Nov. 3 Birthdays and Anniversaries Bobby Burns Oct 31, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYSNov. 3: Lou Ann Blalock, Carla Davis, Natalie Ledbetter, Stuart Mercer, LaSenna Dixon, Emmett GreenNov. 4: Mary Elizabeth Beckman, Teresa Isler, Jeanine S. Long, Nikkie Parker, Mark Smith, Eva B. McPhail, Leland Bagley, Kendall D. WilliamsNov. 5: Nicholas GriffinNov. 6: Karaen Avery, Herbert D. FieldsNov. 7: Eddie Allen, Rev. Jeff FieldsNov. 8: Amy Bass, Sandra Flowers, Byron Machia, Mitchell Maynard, Edward C. Nuffer, Blanche S. JayNov. 9: Mervis Joyner, Willis May, Rey Najera, Jr., Bryant Oakley, Gwen Tyson, Sherry I. Smith, Blanche S. Gay, Demetrius Hopkins, William Penick, Blanche Satterthwaite GayANNIVERSARIESNov. 3: Marla and Bruce Hardison; Cathy and Ed JonesNov. 5: Mr. and Mrs. James BlalockNov. 6: Becky and Mike Dunn, Ellen and Jeff LanierNov. 7: Susan and J.M. TysonNov. 8: Doris and Johnnie Briley, Ricky and Pam CrockerNov. 9: Peggy and Fred StancilPlease send updated information and new entries to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ricky Anniversary Peggy Marla Pam Crocker Johnnie Briley Blanche Satterthwaite Gay Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector