ROCKY MOUNT — John Emerson “Gold” Joyner, 84, died on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church. Visitation following the service in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.

CASTALIA — Samuel Ray “Pete” Hedgepeth, 76, died on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at the funeral home. Visitation Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.