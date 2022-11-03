ROCKY MOUNT — John Emerson “Gold” Joyner, 84, died on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church. Visitation following the service in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
CASTALIA — Samuel Ray “Pete” Hedgepeth, 76, died on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at the funeral home. Visitation Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.
TARBORO — Veronica Lanette Williams, 50, died on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Philippi Church of Christ. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
TARBORO — DeAsia Monae Washington, 19, died on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Philippi Church of Christ. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
PINETOPS — (Baby Boy) Ezra Fletcher Williams died on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Funeral Friday at noon, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19 it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
ROCKY MOUNT — Bertha Battle Braswell, 42, died on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Funeral Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 1 p.m., at at the funeral home. Visitation Tuesday noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.