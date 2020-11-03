ROCKY MOUNT — Joseph “Joe” Womack, 76, died on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Funeral Thursday at 11 a.m., at Mount Zion First Baptist Church. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
WHITAKER — Hazel Dickens Fenner, 64, died on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Celebration of life service Wednesday at 11 a.m., at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Leroy Moore Jr., 78, died on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Funeral Wednesday at 1 p.m., at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.