ROCKY MOUNT — Mary Alice Whitehead, 82, died on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Funeral Wednesday at 1 p.m., at New Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
