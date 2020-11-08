CONETOE — Queen Little, 78, died on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Graveside service Sunday at 1 p.m., at Conetoe Chapel Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc., of Tarboro.
