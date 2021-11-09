ROCKY MOUNT — Phillis Pridgen Barnes, 76, died on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Funeral Thursday at 2 p.m., at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 7–8:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
