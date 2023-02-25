022523_rmt_lawnprep

Pruning will make your shrubs look nice and tidy.

 Via StatePoint

It may feel like warm weather is still a ways off, but you should already be getting your lawn and garden spring-ready, according to experts.

“One thing I don’t think people realize is that to get your grass, shrubs and other plants looking good in the spring … all that preparation starts right now,” says Major League Fishing bass pro Brian Latimer, or “Blat” as he is known by fans.