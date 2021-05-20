The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) increased food assistance to low-income seniors – a population that has been especially hard-hit by the pandemic – by providing nearly $37 million in additional support to the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP). States and Tribal nations will receive the new funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act to serve additional seniors, in addition to up to $2.6 million in administrative funds from a previous COVID relief bill.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the hunger crisis in America, but help is on the way,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “By expanding the reach of CSFP and providing additional support to the states and tribes that administer the program, USDA is helping ensure that no senior has to worry where their next meal will come from.”
The American Rescue Plan funding allows USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to expand the reach of CSFP by fulfilling all 2021 requests from states to serve more seniors and adding Wichita and Affiliated Tribes to the program. FNS will also make up to $2.6 million from by the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 available for states and Tribal nations to support increased administrative costs resulting from the pandemic.
In addition, FNS is ensuring those who rely on CSFP don’t unintentionally lose access to their benefits due to the financial relief they receive through ARP. FNS is providing guidance to states and Tribal nations to exclude stimulus funds and child tax credits provided by the ARP from income when determining eligibility for CSFP. The same exclusion applies across the other federal nutrition assistance programs including SNAP, WIC, child nutrition programs, the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).
CSFP provides nutritious, domestically-sourced USDA Foods to low-income persons 60 years or older. This expansion, along with similar actions in other nutrition programs including SNAP that serve this population, will help combat food insecurity among seniors during the pandemic. For more information about how FNS programs are working together to provide a nationwide security net to support those experiencing food insecurity during COVID-19, visit our website.
The announcement comes April 13 in addition to a variety of actions taken by USDA to strengthen food security, drive down hunger, and put a greater emphasis on the importance of nutrition.