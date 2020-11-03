GREENVILLE – It was the perfect end to the perfect season for the Oakwood School girls’ tennis team on Saturday.
The Eagles finished 11-0 overall with a hard-fought, 5-3 triumph over previously-unbeaten Lawrence Academy at home in the NCISAA Class 1A state tennis championships.
Oakwood’s girls, which won the program’s first state title (the boys have captured three), were pushed by the Warriors (10-1) in the final.
Oakwood won two of three doubles matches to take a 2-1 advantage going into singles. With each team recording two singles victories, the Eagles still held a 4-3 lead.
Fernanda Oliva Romero, Oakwood’s No. 4 singles player, went to a third-set tiebreaker with Annie Hayes Trowell before emerging with a 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 win – sealing the state championship.
It so happened that just a few feet away, Lawrence Academy’s No. 6 singles player, Addie Phelps, was leading Whitney Moore 7-5, 5-1 and was just four points away from a win when the match was stopped following Romero’s victory.
“I was aware of what was happening (on the other court),” said Oakwood head coach Andrew Bures. “It was the same scenario that came back to haunt me in a state final years ago with the boys, which we ended up winning. You never count your chickens before they hatch.”
The third set tiebreaker between Romero and Trowell went back and forth until a return by Romero gave her the advantage, and a long return by Trowell on point 20 sealed the match and championship for the Eagles.
“Fernanda is a very athletic player and has always been a fighter, and that was the difference,” Bures said.
The match proved closer due to a pair of tiebreaking wins in singles by Lawrence Academy’s No. 3 singles (Perris Clayton, who defeated Ellie Osborne 0-6, 6-1, 10-8) and No. 5 singles (Lucy Spruill, who defeated Noor Ali 6-4, 4-6, 10-4).
Oakwood started strong in doubles when the No. 1 team of seniors Lily Aranyos and Osborne defeated Emma Cobb and Isabella Spruill, 8-1, and the No. 2 duo of Romero and Michela Robinette eased past Clayton and Trowell 8-1.
The Warriors closed the gap with a victory at No. 3 doubles, as Lucy Spruill and Phelps edged Ali and Cambelle Uveges by an 8-5 score.
The Eagles regained momentum with wins by No. 1 singles (Aranyos over Cobb 6-0, 6-0) and No. 2 singles (Robinette over Isabella Spruill 6-0, 6-1).
The two tiebreak wins by Lawrence Academy meant either one of the last two matches on the court would decide it all.
Coach Bures lauded the play of his seniors, one of whom (Aranyos) “put them over the top this year.”
“We had four of six starters returning from last year’s team,” said Bures, whose Eagles had been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs the previous three seasons. “It is a team effort, but it’s always nice having a ringer at the top, and Lily was a very good No. 1 singles player for us this year. I know it means a lot to her and (Osborne) to go out with a state championship.”
Bures admitted, however, the match gave him a few anxious moments.
“It came down to a few points either way,” he said. “Both teams played a very competitive match and we were fortunate to come out on top.”