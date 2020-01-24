Ada Horne Jan 24, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHARLOTTE - Ada Mae Horne, 64, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Salvation and Praise Church. Viewing one hour prior to service at church. Arrangements by Hornes Funeral Home, Farmville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 24 - Jan 30 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Spring 2020 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesSpeed was factor in fatal N.C. 33 crash, report indicatesWoman charged with DWI, child abuseSuit against police centers on Facebook streamingDeputies: North Carolina teen secretly taped woman for yearECU's mobile exhibit shines light on PrincevilleMan uses stolen van to steal cigs, beer from gas stationDuke transfer to practice, sit one seasonTwo killed in head-on crashKFC employee intentionally drives into local restaurantPirate starting lineman suspended Images