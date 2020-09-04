BETHEL - Ada Irene Ward, 78, died on Tuesday September 1, 2020. Funeral Graveside service Sunday at 1 p.m., at Council Cemetery. Walk -thru Viewing 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Perkins Funeral Home of Bethel .
