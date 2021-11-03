PINETOPS - Alexander Smith, died on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Funeral Friday at noon, at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Association Center. Viewing 4pm-7pm Thursday at Rivers-Morgan FH & Cremations, Greenville.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Pedestrian killed on U.S. 264 in Greenville
- Animals for adoption
- 'Wicked Wasteland': Family tricks out garage for Halloween
- Man arrested for assault with a hammer
- Polls closed. Election results coming in now.
- Schools to keep mask mandate: Vote divides board, angers some parents
- Winterville man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend in Greensboro
- Compute North announces plans to withdraw from Pitt County project
- Ra'shaan Rodgers
- Saints run their way to league title