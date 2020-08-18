Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: August 18, 2020 @ 1:20 am
GRIFTON - Alice A. Mitchell, 77, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Private service Tuesday, at Evergreen Memorial Estates. Visitation at home of Allen and Robin Mitchell. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, Ayden.