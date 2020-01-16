Alonzo Spinks, Jr. Jan 16, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENVILLE - Alonzo Lee Spinks, Jr., 79, died on Friday January 10, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Noah's Ark FSHD Church. Viewing one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine January 2020 What 2 Watch Jan 10 - Jan 16 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesWorld of difference: Publishers aim to change to change perceptions through children's booksUp in smoke: Future music space destroyed by arsonParty turns deadly after gunfire eruptsTwo killed in head-on crashOne killed, another injured at partyCellphones stolen from Sam's Club205598 TREVON TYSON911 calls: Screams, gunfire heard at birthday partyCrime reports: Bail bondsman fires shot while chasing fugitiveBrody funding continues to dominate state budget discussions Images