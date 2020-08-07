Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: August 7, 2020 @ 1:08 am
SHERRILLS FORD - Alphonso Negal Brown, 52, died on Sunday August 2, 2020. Memorial service Sunday at 11 a.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Due to COVID-19, only those with invitations may attend.