GREENVILLE - Alton Swindell Hansley, 64, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 11 A.M., at Mt. Calvary Church, Inc. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Services, Chocowinity.
