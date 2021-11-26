GREENVILLE - Alton Ray Harris, 87, died on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 pm, at Holly Hill OFWB Church. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Mortuary.
