Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 1:00 am
GREENVILLE - Ann Beth Jeffery, 76, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Graveside Service Sunday at 1 p.m., at Holy Temple Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, only those with invitations may attend.